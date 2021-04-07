RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,056. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

