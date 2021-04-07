Rivetz Market Capitalization Achieves $883,327.72 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $883,327.72 and $199.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00055256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00632599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

