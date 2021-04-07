Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Roblox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RBLX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

