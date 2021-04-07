Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Rogers worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rogers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $1,693,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.49 and its 200-day moving average is $152.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 629.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

