Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.32 and traded as high as C$5.62. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.61, with a volume of 113,905 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.32. The company has a market cap of C$580.84 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$223.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.