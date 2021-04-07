Rollins Financial Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $26.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,250.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3,172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,997.62 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

