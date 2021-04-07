Rollins Financial Purchases New Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rollins Financial owned 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.35. 1,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,229. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.90.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

