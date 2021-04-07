Rollins Financial Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,038,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,923. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

