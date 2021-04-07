Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Head-To-Head Review

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Romeo Power alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Spectrum Brands 0 1 5 0 2.83

Romeo Power presently has a consensus target price of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 47.61%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.29%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.96 $97.80 million $4.10 21.70

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16% Spectrum Brands 2.46% 13.35% 3.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Romeo Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.