Rope One Day Volume Reaches $36,015.00 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Rope has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $36,015.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can currently be bought for approximately $84.27 or 0.00149525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00269649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00763921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,563.60 or 1.00369602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.