Roth Capital Raises Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Price Target to $4.00

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:NLST traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,688,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,362. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $638.59 million, a P/E ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 0.27. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netlist news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

