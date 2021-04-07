Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

RTOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Rotork stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Rotork has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

