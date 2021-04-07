Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) has been given a C$2.40 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Shares of Roxgold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.73. 270,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60. Roxgold has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.62.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.