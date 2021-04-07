Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Pfizer by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Pfizer by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 25,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

