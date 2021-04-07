Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to $650.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $585.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FRFHF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $445.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.76 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $223.52 and a 12 month high of $449.49.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

