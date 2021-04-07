Royal Bank of Canada Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $74.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

VOYA stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

