Royal Bank of Canada Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $74.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.
VOYA stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60.
In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
