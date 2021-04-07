Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
PRGO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -683.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Perrigo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
