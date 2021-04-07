Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

PRGO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -683.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Perrigo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

