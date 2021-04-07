Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 883.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Shares of RY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.17. 28,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,149. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.