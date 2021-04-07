Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,102. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,528 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 928,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after purchasing an additional 524,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,069,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 383,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

