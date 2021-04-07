Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.95

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.95 and traded as high as C$116.94. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$116.49, with a volume of 1,669,427 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.12.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.189999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,436.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

