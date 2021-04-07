Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,815 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,363.09 ($17.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,409.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,238.31. The company has a market cap of £106.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

