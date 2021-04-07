RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RPM traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.37. 5,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,611. RPM International has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

