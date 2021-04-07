RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.29 Million

Equities analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post sales of $47.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.40 million to $48.17 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $52.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $199.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $203.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210.26 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $219.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $962.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $222,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $6,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

