Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 200,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at C$7,749,724.32.

Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.29. 332,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,010. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The company has a market cap of C$648.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

