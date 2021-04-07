RVW Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 77,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,523,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 65,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 30,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,307. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

