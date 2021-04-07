RVW Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $138.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $106.64 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.