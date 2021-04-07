RVW Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,678 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 680,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,383. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

