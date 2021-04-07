RVW Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 121,487 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

