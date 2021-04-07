RVW Wealth LLC Has $31 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 3.24% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $31,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,984,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,846,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,494,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 988.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,552,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,294. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $71.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40.

