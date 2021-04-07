RVW Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,181,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,578,000 after buying an additional 234,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,812,000 after buying an additional 199,933 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 181,295 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. 1,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,452. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

