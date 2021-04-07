RVW Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 8.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $31,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 88,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.