RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 13,694 iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 444,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,058. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.