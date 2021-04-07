RVW Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 1.71% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $29,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after buying an additional 151,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,137. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

