Ryan M. Scott Sells 6,146 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.31. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

