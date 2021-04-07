Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.61.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
