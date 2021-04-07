Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

