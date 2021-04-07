Ryman Hospitality Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 516 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 892% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $45,305,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

