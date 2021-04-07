Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Sabre worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,125 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,537,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 198,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

