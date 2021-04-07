SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $266,333.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $266,333.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00008276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00263973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.00761100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,566.64 or 1.00498501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL's total supply is 454,738 coins and its circulating supply is 427,596 coins. SAFE DEAL's official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL's official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

