Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0135

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $40.54 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $776.97 or 0.01380387 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.