Safe Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Safe has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $48,521.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

