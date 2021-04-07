SafeCoin Trading Up 119.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $2,009.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 119.5% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,582.60 or 1.00117486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.28 or 0.00458768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.00322105 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.00 or 0.00796226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00094830 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004122 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

