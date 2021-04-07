SafePal (SFP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $61.45 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00004872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $296.64 million and approximately $61.45 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafePal has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.
About SafePal
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
