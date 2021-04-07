SafePal (SFP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $61.45 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00004872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $296.64 million and approximately $61.45 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafePal has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About SafePal

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

