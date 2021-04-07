Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.18

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.75 ($0.26). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.26), with a volume of 89,411 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.34.

In related news, insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of Safestay stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

