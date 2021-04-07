Safex Token Reaches One Day Volume of $9,918.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $28.42 million and approximately $9,918.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

