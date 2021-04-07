SakeToken (SAKE) Price Reaches $0.33

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. SakeToken has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $885,947.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00056545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.51 or 0.00631436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00079886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 128,083,863 coins and its circulating supply is 77,443,758 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

