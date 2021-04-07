Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $3.12. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 430,559 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,825 shares of company stock valued at $56,533. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.16% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

