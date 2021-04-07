salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.76. 260,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,993. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.33. The company has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

