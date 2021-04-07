salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.76. 260,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,993. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.33. The company has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.