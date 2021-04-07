salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.42. The company had a trading volume of 106,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $144.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.