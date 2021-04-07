Sally Johnson Sells 7,205 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).
Shares of PSON stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 793.60 ($10.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The company has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 777.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.81. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($11.88).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
