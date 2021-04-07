Sally Johnson Sells 7,205 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

Shares of PSON stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 793.60 ($10.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The company has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 777.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.81. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

PSON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

