Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.58.

TSE SSL opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 36.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.57.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

